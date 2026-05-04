Modi hails NDA’s landslide Assam win, says alliance will accelerate state’s transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP-led NDA’s emphatic victory in the Assam Assembly elections, saying the alliance will continue working towards the state’s transformation.

In a post on X, Modi thanked the people of Assam for what he described as a “resounding mandate” and said the victory reflected strong support for the NDA’s focus on development and improving people’s lives.

“Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation,” he said.

He also praised party workers for their efforts, saying, “I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade.”