Modi hails NDA’s landslide Assam win, says alliance will accelerate state’s transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP-led NDA’s emphatic victory in the Assam Assembly elections, saying the alliance will continue working towards the state’s transformation.
In a post on X, Modi thanked the people of Assam for what he described as a “resounding mandate” and said the victory reflected strong support for the NDA’s focus on development and improving people’s lives.
“Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation,” he said.
He also praised party workers for their efforts, saying, “I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade.”
The BJP-led NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 126-member Assembly, with the BJP alone crossing the two-thirds mark. According to Election Commission data, the BJP won 81 seats and was leading in one, while its allies—the Bodoland People’s Front and Asom Gana Parishad—won 10 seats each.
The Congress won 15 seats and was leading in four, while the All India United Democratic Front secured two seats and the All India Trinamool Congress won one.
In a key setback for the Congress, its leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes.
This election marked the first time the BJP contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the party recorded its highest-ever tally in the state. In comparison, the BJP had won 60 seats in 2021, while the Congress had secured 26.
The result also marks the BJP-led NDA’s third consecutive victory in Assam Assembly elections.