NDA storms to third straight Assam term with 102 seats as Himanta retains power by with record mandate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday secured a commanding sixth consecutive win from the Jalukbari constituency, retaining the seat by a massive margin of 89,434 votes and reinforcing his personal electoral dominance even as the ruling National Democratic Alliance stormed to power in the state for a third straight term with a two-thirds majority.

The NDA secured a record 102 of the 126 assembly seats, its strongest-ever performance in Assam, with the BJP winning 82 of the 90 seats it contested and emerging with a clear majority on its own for the first time in the state’s electoral history. Its allies also delivered steady gains, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) winning 10 seats each, helping consolidate the alliance’s statewide sweep.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, suffered one of its weakest showings in recent memory, managing just 19 seats despite contesting 99. The AIUDF and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress secured one. Several smaller regional partners, including the AJP, CPI(M) and APHLC, failed to open their account.