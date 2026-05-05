After Assam debacle, Congress says will play role of 'proactive opposition'

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday took moral responsibility for his party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, even as he expressed suspicion on the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi said the Congress had convened a meeting on Saturday with all its MLAs and election candidates to analyse the poll outcome.

“We will do an exhaustive and deep analysis. We will analyse the results in the state leadership on Saturday, and consequently, we will do it in the districts. Parallelly, we will go to the public. We will learn the important lessons from this election,” Gogoi said.