Assam assembly polls rout leaves opposition staring at survival crisis; NDA records historic win

The BJP-led NDA’s sweeping win in Assam has pushed the opposition to the margins, marking one of its weakest performances in recent years.

In the 126-member Assembly, the NDA secured a record 102 seats, with the BJP alone winning 82.

The saffron party secured a majority on its own for the first time in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress and the Raijor Dal, who were part of a six-party alliance, won 19 and two seats respectively.

The Trinamool Congress and the AIUDF fought separately and have one and two MLAs, respectively.

Political observers feel that unless the BJP rivals craft a new social coalition, find a credible Assamese face and develop a counter-narrative on identity and development, it risks being reduced to a scattered opposition with no path to power in 2031.

Members of the six-party alliance will face questions about their strategy, leadership and relevance.

Despite Gaurav Gogoi as Assam Congress chief, AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi's verbal attacks and Akhil Gogoi's activism, the opposition lacks a mass face to match Himanta Biswa Sarma, experts said.

Defeats often lead to internal frictions, with leaders blaming each other for the poor showing.

This could result in resignations, leadership changes or even splits within parties -- all of which are nothing new to the Congress.