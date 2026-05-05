Assam assembly polls rout leaves opposition staring at survival crisis; NDA records historic win

The BJP-led NDA’s sweeping win in Assam has pushed the opposition to the margins, marking one of its weakest performances in recent years.
In the 126-member Assembly, the NDA secured a record 102 seats, with the BJP alone winning 82.
The saffron party secured a majority on its own for the first time in the state.
On the other hand, the Congress and the Raijor Dal, who were part of a six-party alliance, won 19 and two seats respectively.
The Trinamool Congress and the AIUDF fought separately and have one and two MLAs, respectively.
Political observers feel that unless the BJP rivals craft a new social coalition, find a credible Assamese face and develop a counter-narrative on identity and development, it risks being reduced to a scattered opposition with no path to power in 2031.
Members of the six-party alliance will face questions about their strategy, leadership and relevance.
Despite Gaurav Gogoi as Assam Congress chief, AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi's verbal attacks and Akhil Gogoi's activism, the opposition lacks a mass face to match Himanta Biswa Sarma, experts said.
Defeats often lead to internal frictions, with leaders blaming each other for the poor showing.
This could result in resignations, leadership changes or even splits within parties -- all of which are nothing new to the Congress.
For the Congress, its present tally came down from its 2021 number of 29 despite leading the alliance.
Regional outfits like AJP and Raijor Dal fielded high-profile Gen Z faces like Kunki Chowdhury and Gyanashree Bora, but could not translate youth energy into seats.
On the other hand, the BJP's narrative on "land, identity and security" along with eviction drives and push-back of "illegal immigrants" had boxed the opposition.
Also, out of the 19 Congress candidates who have won, 18 are from the Muslim community, and only one is Hindu, giving ample ammunition to the BJP.
After this humiliating defeat, the opposition will be compelled to reassess their strategy and analyse whether their alliance was effective or if it alienated certain voter bases.
"A loss often brings leadership issues to the fore.
State-level leaders may be criticised for failing to mobilise support or for making miscalculations in seat-sharing and campaign messaging," senior journalist Amarendra Deka told PTI.
A defeat of this magnitude can demotivate grassroots workers, leading to decreased enthusiasm for future campaigns, he added.
"This loss of momentum can make it difficult for the parties to maintain their organisational strength and presence at the local level, which is crucial in Assam's politics.
The opposition alliance will need to rethink its political narrative," Deka said.
With the Congress losing in Assam for the third straight term since 2016 and its seats decreasing every time, such repeated electoral failures could weaken the opposition in Assam -- both organisationally and in terms of public perception.
The NDA's overwhelming victory in Assam has put the opposition alliance at a crossroads.
Whether the alliance can regroup, introspect and present a united and stronger front in future elections will depend on how effectively they address internal discord, rework their strategies and reconnect with the voters.
Otherwise, the state may witness a further weakening of opposition forces and consolidation of the NDA's dominance in Assam's political landscape.
(With inputs from PTI)