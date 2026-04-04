Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's gunman, driver attacked in Malappuram; one held

One person has been detained after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a group of five in Wandoor, police said on Saturday.

Wandoor Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Tharoor’s gunman, Ratheesh K P, and confirmed that one suspect is currently in custody.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Friday at Chellithode near Thiruvali. Police said the attack occurred during a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge when Tharoor was en route to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.

The FIR said the accused, who were travelling in two vehicles, blocked the MP's vehicle. When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked, the FIR said.

Police said the road was narrow and the gunman had only asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the MP's convoy.

One person was taken into custody late Friday night, and the remaining four accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, police added.

Meanwhile, Tharoor posted on the 'X' handle that he was untouched in the incident.

Tharoor said that he is truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when his security guard was attacked.

"He is well, and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)