Kerala CM has partnership with those attacking minorities: Rahul Gandhi slams 'LDF-BJP tie up'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the ruling LDF in Kerala and the BJP, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is aligned with forces that “attack minorities” in other parts of the country.

Speaking at an election rally, Gandhi reiterated his charge of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the LDF, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of avoiding the Sabarimala issue during the campaign.

Referring to former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who shared the मंच with him, Gandhi said his presence signalled a deeper shift within the CPI(M)-led LDF. Sudhakaran is contesting as an Independent from Ambalapuzha with UDF backing.

"We have a senior Left leader on the stage. There is a reason he is sitting here. It is not that he has suddenly changed his thinking. People who spend many years in a political organisation absorb its values. He is not here out of opportunism. He is here because something fundamental has happened to the LDF," Gandhi said.

He said for many years the Congress-led UDF fought the LDF as opponents, but they stood for certain ideas and were known as a symbol of the Left.

"What does LDF stand for-- Left Democratic Front. Now, frankly, there is nothing Left in the LDF. After the election, there will be nothing left in it," he added.

Gandhi alleged that what was disturbing leaders and workers within the Left was a "hidden hand" guiding the LDF.

"That hidden hand is communal, does not accept the Constitution of India, divides people and spreads hatred. Everyone in Kerala can see the connection between BJP, RSS and CPI(M)," he charged.