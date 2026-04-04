PM Modi hails women’s support as BJP gears up for Kerala polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence on Saturday that the BJP-NDA will form the next government in Kerala, highlighting strong public support, particularly from women.

Addressing a rally to boost the party’s prospects, PM Modi said, “I have come here before, but this time the winds of change are blowing differently. The biggest transformation is about to take place in Kerala. Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. The countdown to the exit of the LDF government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Kerala.”

The Prime Minister noted the large crowds that welcomed him, saying, “Upon my arrival, I witnessed massive crowds lining the entire route. The Left speaks of human chains, but the people of Kerala have shown their love for the NDA by forming a human wall.”

He also referred to his interaction with party workers during the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot campaign, which connected over 1,25,000 karyakartas from 5,000 Shakti Kendras across Kerala. “One message was clear: Kerala has made up its mind to show the door to the LDF government,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister praised Anoop Antony, the NDA candidate, for his dedication. “Kerala stands to gain in this election. Anoop has worked with me tirelessly over the past five years. Today, I entrust him to you to serve the people of Kerala,” he said.