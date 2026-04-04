Rahul Gandhi: Fearless women of Keralam deserve safety and free bus travel

IDUKKI: Highlighting the "fearless and courageous" spirit of women in Keralam, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday emphasized the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) commitment to ensuring the safety of every young girl in the state.

Speaking at a public rally in Idukki, Gandhi praised a young girl who recited Vande Mataram in front of a large crowd. “The young woman who sang Vande Mataram fearlessly represents the women of Keralam. That is why we want every woman in Keralam to be protected. This is also why bus travel will be free for women if the UDF comes to power,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in turn is “controlled” by former US President Donald Trump.

“Modi calls Trump ‘Sir’ and behaves as if he is in the British era. Trump controls Modi, and Modi controls Pinarayi Vijayan,” Gandhi claimed.

Addressing the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Gandhi accused the coalition of abandoning its ideological principles. “There is nothing ‘Left’ in the LDF today. After the elections, there will be nothing left of the Left Front,” he asserted.

He further alleged a nexus between the BJP, RSS, and LDF, describing a “hidden hand” influencing the Keralam government and undermining the Constitution. Gandhi called many LDF leaders opportunistic, working solely to gain power, while some party workers feel betrayed and hurt.

“Some leaders will do anything to come to power, even if it means aligning with the BJP or RSS. Others genuinely believe in the ideology and feel deeply let down by the current state of their party,” he said.