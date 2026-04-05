Coastal issues dominate Kovalam race as M Vincent holds edge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal constituency of Kovalam, home to key landmarks including the Vizhinjam port and the iconic Kovalam beach tourism destination, is witnessing an intense battle. With Kovalam being a UDF stronghold for the past decade, sitting MLA M Vincent continues to have an edge over his rivals -- LDF-backed independent candidate Bhagath Rufus and NDA’s T N Suresh.
Despite development claims, coastal concerns continue unabated in the constituency. Abdul Salam, a resident of Vizhinjam, expressed disappointment over the persistent drinking water issue in the region.
“We have been struggling with the water crisis for so long. Every election, they all come and promise to resolve the issue but nothing ever happens. Vizhinjam port became a reality and we thought our younger generation would get jobs, but that too didn’t happen. They are never going to employ our children or grandchildren. It’s really disappointing. Elections come and go, our quality of life hasn’t changed,” Salam said.
He said the UDF will win the constituency. “Here, the people vote either for the UDF or the LDF. This time, the LDF is fielding an independent candidate and he doesn’t have the election symbol of LDF,” he said. Formed in 1965, the Kovalam constituency comprises seven grama panchayats -- Kottukal, Karumkulam, Kanjiramkulam, Poovar, Venganoor, Balaramapuram, and Kalliyoor -- along with several wards of Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The constituency has historically alternated between the UDF and the LDF, but has remained with the UDF for the past two terms.
Vincent, seeking a hat-trick of wins, won in 2016 by defeating Jameela Prakasham and retained the seat in 2021 against A Neelalohithadasan Nadar.
Fathima Suhara Beevi, a frustrated voter in the constituency, said she cares neither about the election nor who comes to power.
“I have always voted for the Congress. This time, I don’t want to cast my vote. There is a severe drinking water crisis here, but when the time comes, the party workers will take us to the polling booth,” she said.
The LDF has fielded Bhagat Rufus as an independent candidate, following disputes with its allies. A former district secretary of the RJD and a known face in the constituency, Rufus is banking on anti-incumbency and local connect.
The NDA candidate, Suresh, too is a known political figure who has switched multiple parties over the years. Notably, both Suresh and Bhagath were once colleagues in the RJD, making their face-off a unique political twist in the constituency.