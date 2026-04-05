Coastal issues dominate Kovalam race as M Vincent holds edge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal constituency of Kovalam, home to key landmarks including the Vizhinjam port and the iconic Kovalam beach tourism destination, is witnessing an intense battle. With Kovalam being a UDF stronghold for the past decade, sitting MLA M Vincent continues to have an edge over his rivals -- LDF-backed independent candidate Bhagath Rufus and NDA’s T N Suresh.

Despite development claims, coastal concerns continue unabated in the constituency. Abdul Salam, a resident of Vizhinjam, expressed disappointment over the persistent drinking water issue in the region.

“We have been struggling with the water crisis for so long. Every election, they all come and promise to resolve the issue but nothing ever happens. Vizhinjam port became a reality and we thought our younger generation would get jobs, but that too didn’t happen. They are never going to employ our children or grandchildren. It’s really disappointing. Elections come and go, our quality of life hasn’t changed,” Salam said.

He said the UDF will win the constituency. “Here, the people vote either for the UDF or the LDF. This time, the LDF is fielding an independent candidate and he doesn’t have the election symbol of LDF,” he said. Formed in 1965, the Kovalam constituency comprises seven grama panchayats -- Kottukal, Karumkulam, Kanjiramkulam, Poovar, Venganoor, Balaramapuram, and Kalliyoor -- along with several wards of Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The constituency has historically alternated between the UDF and the LDF, but has remained with the UDF for the past two terms.