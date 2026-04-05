Pandemic to polemic: Kerala politics evolves under CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the 2021 assembly polls, it was the emergence of a ‘Captain’ that propelled LDF to a resounding victory. What Covid-19 did to state politics remains unparalleled.

Food kits, community kitchens, route maps, quarantine facilities and welfare pensions defined the government’s compassionate yet firm approach when the state went to the polls.

The opposition, despite raising issues such as the distillery-brewery scam and the Sprinklr deal, failed to make a significant impact, largely because it could not present a viable alternative to Pinarayi’s strong leadership.

Five years down the line, however, Kerala’s political landscape has undergone a sea change. The factors shaping the state’s politics have shifted, strategies have evolved, and the narratives are markedly different.

Foremost, the emergence of a strong third player has upset the usual arithmetic. With the BJP gaining ground after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 local body elections, the state’s traditionally bipolar contest has, in several constituencies, turned triangular.

If welfare was the Left’s key plank last time, development now appears to dominate its campaign. The UDF, meanwhile, is banking on allegations of development stagnation, corruption and an autocratic leadership style.

The Congress has also been alleging a tacit CPM-BJP “deal” to ensure a third term for Pinarayi. The CPM counters by pointing to the old “Co-Le-B” equation, branding the Congress as “the BJP’s B team”.

The NDA, for its part, seeks to position itself as the primary challenger, taking swipes at the INDIA bloc, portraying the LDF and UDF as “not two, but one”. It has taken a three-pronged approach: promising change and development; targeting the rival fronts for forming pacts with organisations such as Jama’at-e-Islami and SDPI; and reaching out to Christian community.