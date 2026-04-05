SUCI leader Jaison Joseph slams ‘development’ model, backs people’s protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that the ‘development’ policies implemented by the ruling fronts at both the Centre and in the state are making people’s lives miserable, SUCI (Communist) state secretary Jaison Joseph said that “development” is merely a deceptive slogan. He was speaking at an event organised by the SUCI at Poojappura ground on Saturday.

“In the present circumstances, this situation can be overcome only through people’s protests. Mass movements such as the anti-K-Rail and the ASHA workers’ protests have brought about major shifts in the state’s socio-political sector. This indicates the possibility of transformation. All SUCI candidates are representatives of these people’s protests,” said Jaison Joseph.

He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is focused solely on implementing policies that increase the wealth of a handful of ultra-rich corporate entities. Noting that the country’s public assets are being handed over to them, he said highways, ports, airports, and natural resources have all been opened up for private capital to reap profits.

“People are struggling under rising prices and unemployment.To prevent a united people’s movement against this corporate dominance, the ruling class is attempting to divide people along communal lines,” said Jaison.