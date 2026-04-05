‘Vizhinjam port, IT sector laid a strong foundation for growth’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport has emerged as the flagship achievement of the LDF government in the ongoing election campaign, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reigniting the tussle over the development credit with UDF.

“Substantial work began in 2016, and key milestones were achieved after 2020 despite multiple challenges,” the chief minister said at a press conference the other day, asserting that the project’s major progress has taken place over the past decade.

The project has also sparked a political tussle between the LDF and the UDF, with both sides claiming credit for its development. The UDF has argued that the project was initiated during the tenure of former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Similar credit battles had surfaced earlier too, especially during key milestones like the inauguration of commercial operations and Phase one completion. He also accused the BJP-led Centre of stalling approval for the Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road, which is expected to improve connectivity to the port.

The chief minister further drew comparisons between IT sector growth under the UDF and LDF administrations. “At a time when we are seeking people’s mandate after ten years in governance, I can say with confidence that the Vizhinjam port and the rapid growth of the IT sector have laid a strong foundation for the state’s future,” he said.