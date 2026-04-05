Voting for CPM equals voting for BJP, says UDF leader Shafi Parambil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil on Saturday sought to energise the UDF’s campaign in the capital district, attending roadshows across seven constituencies. Addressing a gathering ahead of a roadshow for UDF candidate in Kazhakkoottam T Sarathchandraprasad, Shafi said that the CPM and the BJP were working to prevent a change in government in Kerala.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, voting for the CPM is equivalent to voting for the BJP and vice versa. Both want to obstruct the inevitable change of governance,” he said. He further said that the CPM was unconcerned if the BJP won two or three seats as long as it prevented the UDF from coming to power, while the BJP, he claimed, preferred the Left to continue in office to avoid another Congress-ruled state.

Shafi said Kerala’s democratic, secular society would reject such a position.

“The chief minister made critical remarks when senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran left the party and contested from Ambalapuzha with UDF support. But he remained silent when LDF leaders, including sitting CPI MLA C C Mukundan and former CPI MLA K Ajith and CPM MLA S Rajendran, joined the BJP and became candidates,” he said.

Shafi reiterated allegations, earlier raised by UDF leaders, of an understanding between the CPM and the BJP.