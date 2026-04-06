BJP worker's house targeted in Kerala's Kannur, probe on

The residence of BJP worker was targeted with explosive at Kathirur in Kannur district of Kerala, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the house of Majisha Pathayakunnu at Konkachi near Kathirur on Sunday night.

"At around 8:50 pm, two unidentified persons reached near the house and uttered abusive words at her. They then hurled an explosive, which went off with a loud sound," the FIR stated.

Kathirur police registered a case based on Majisha’s complaint and efforts are on to identify the accused.

Forensic experts are examining the explosive to ascertain whether it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.

(With inputs from PTI)