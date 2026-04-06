Higher education decline fuelling migration, unemployment in Kerala: Congress leader Shrinate

KOCHI: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday alleged a decline in Kerala's higher education sector, linking it to rising unemployment, student migration, and a growing drug menace, while targeting the LDF government.
Addressing a press conference here, she said that while Kerala remains India's most literate state, the situation in higher education is "deeply concerning".
Shrinate was in Kochi as Kerala prepares to vote for 140 Assembly seats on April 9.
"Student migration has doubled since 2020, with nearly 2.5 lakh students leaving the state for better opportunities. This shows our institutions are not keeping pace with national and global standards," she claimed.
Shrinate alleged that many colleges were turning into "degree factories" and noted that 40 to 50 per cent of undergraduate seats remained vacant despite claims of expansion.
She stated that the global shift towards artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven education was not being adequately reflected in Kerala's system, which in turn was impacting employability.
Citing data, she said youth unemployment stood at 29.9 per cent, while it was 47.1 per cent among women.
"Education is not translating into jobs, forcing both students and graduates to leave the state," she said, adding that families were facing financial strain to fund education elsewhere.
She also questioned the claims of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, which promised 20 lakh jobs.
"There is no transparent data to show where these jobs are," she alleged.
Raising concerns over drug abuse in the state, Shrinate termed the situation "alarming", citing over 27,000 cases in 2024 and nearly 87,000 cases between 2020 and 2024.
"Nearly 3,000 school-going children were admitted for de-addiction in 2024 alone. Drug use has spread to schools, colleges, and universities," she added.
She also referred to cases involving individuals linked to the ruling front, including the arrest of the son of late CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and another recent case involving a legislator's son, raising concerns over a possible nexus.
"Such widespread availability cannot happen without systemic failure," she said, adding that the issue should not be seen only politically.
Shrinate said initiatives like Operation D-Hunt, an intensified statewide anti-drug crackdown by the police, were insufficient.
Outlining the opposition's stand, she said the United Democratic Front has proposed guarantees, including Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for college-going girls and measures to improve education and employment.
She also alleged that the BJP has been "polarising people and acting against minorities."
"Why does every law they make concern religious minorities? Why has it happened repeatedly? Because the BJP operates with a majoritarian agenda. Everything they look at is through a majoritarian lens," she claimed.