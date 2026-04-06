Higher education decline fuelling migration, unemployment in Kerala: Congress leader Shrinate

KOCHI: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday alleged a decline in Kerala's higher education sector, linking it to rising unemployment, student migration, and a growing drug menace, while targeting the LDF government.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that while Kerala remains India's most literate state, the situation in higher education is "deeply concerning".

Shrinate was in Kochi as Kerala prepares to vote for 140 Assembly seats on April 9.

"Student migration has doubled since 2020, with nearly 2.5 lakh students leaving the state for better opportunities. This shows our institutions are not keeping pace with national and global standards," she claimed.

Shrinate alleged that many colleges were turning into "degree factories" and noted that 40 to 50 per cent of undergraduate seats remained vacant despite claims of expansion.

She stated that the global shift towards artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven education was not being adequately reflected in Kerala's system, which in turn was impacting employability.

Citing data, she said youth unemployment stood at 29.9 per cent, while it was 47.1 per cent among women.