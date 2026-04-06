‘No development even in CM’s own district’: DK Shivakumar hits out at LDF govt in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday questioned the development record of the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Keralam. He alleged that there is a lack of progress even in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district.

While addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said that he spoke to a lot of workers in Kannur which is the home district of the Chief Minister. Shivakumar said that he asked if any tourism and investment opportunities have come to the state. "They told me nothing has been done for this district. I then realised that the CM's own district has not been developed," Shivakumar added.

He alleged that the absence of investment and infrastructure growth reflects the government's overall performance, as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking the first time since 1977 that an incumbent government was re-elected. The United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seats.

(With inputs from ANI)