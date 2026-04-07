At Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment, fisherfolk weigh UDF assurances against LDF schemes

Back from the sea after an early morning catch, Antony and Ouseph rested on the shore, leaning against a big red wall that overlooked the sea. In front of them lay the broken Valiyathura pier, eroding coastline, and rows of boats cramped into the narrow stretch between the sea and the fish market.

“I am voting for UDF. There’s no point in the Marxist government getting re-elected. The common man will benefit if the UDF comes into power. It is not fair. It is not fair to rule like Pinarayi Vijayan," said Antony with conviction in his voice. An uneasy Ouseph, beside him, murmured, “I am voting for the CPI (M). The government is providing us, fishermen, a sum of Rs 2000 as pension now.”

The fishing community of Valiyathura, a major port in Kerala capital and located under Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, is divided between voting for UDF and LDF in the upcoming Kerala state assembly polls. Kerala goes to the polls on April 9.

With a huge Latin Catholic Christian population, the Valiyathura community will play a decisive role in electing the MLA in the Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituency.

“Coastal erosion is a huge issue for us. It is because of the Vizhinjam port. We have not benefited from the port. It has become difficult for us to bring our boats near the coast,” said Antony.

He said that the breakwater at Vizhinjam has caused sea erosion along the northern side of the beach, shrinking the shoreline and making it difficult for fishermen to bring their catamarans ashore.

“It has only been three months since the ruling government started giving the promised pension. The Congress government has promised to provide Rs 3,000 as pension, vehicles for women, and Rs 1,000 for college students," said Antony.

Unmoved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s project to rehabilitate fisherfolk displaced by recurring sea erosion, Antony said, “We went through a lot before getting a flat in Muttathara. The government has built homes for around 400 fisherfolk, but the people living there are not happy. Fisherfolk like to live near the sea.”

Hopeful that the new government will fulfill the basic needs of people, Antony affirmed the UDF candidate CP John will win from the constituency.