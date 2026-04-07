“Pro-Congress mood strong, BJP ‘at zero": Sachin Pilot ahead of Keralam polls

With the Kerala Assembly elections due this week, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday expressed confidence in a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, saying voters are disillusioned with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s governance.

Pilot said, "The atmosphere is firmly in favour of the Congress and UDF...The public is unhappy with the rule of LDF...The public wants change...We'll get a convincing, overwhelming majority, and the people are supporting the Congress because we're talking about a different structure of governance."

Assuring the people of Keralam that UDF will be an accountable government, he also took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party's perception in the state.

"The current value of the BJP in Kerala is zero...People have decided not to fall prey to the propaganda that the NDA-BJP are doing it together," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will form the next government in Keralam, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiment among voters.

Speaking about his campaign experiences across the state, Tharoor said, "I participated in campaigns across 59 constituencies in Keralam. The UDF will come to power in Keralam. There is a feeling of anti-incumbency among the people. I could understand this directly through my campaign visits across constituencies."

He added that his remarks were not aimed at attacking any individual politician, but rather reflected the public's assessment of the current government's performance. "Personally, I am not someone who plays politics targeting individuals. I am not speaking against individuals, but there is a strong sentiment among the people against the government," he said.

Polling for the 2026 state Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government in the 140-member Assembly. The LDF has been in power in the state for around a decade.

(With inputs from ANI)