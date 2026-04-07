Campaigning ends in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry as leaders make last-ditch pitch to voters

Campaigning for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry ended on Tuesday, with leaders across parties making a final push to woo voters through a slew of promises and sharp attacks on their rivals.

Polling for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among leaders who held rallies in poll-bound states to shore up prospects of their candidates.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third successive term. The LDF created a record in 2021 as it retained the southern state which has seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress.

Having missed the bus in 2021, the Congress-led United Democratic Front is hopeful of winning the assembly polls riding on its promises and what its leaders call a "yearning for change".

The elections are also crucial for the Left front as Kerala is the only state where it is in power, having been squeezed in Tripura and West Bengal. The BJP, which has been gaining vote share in the state, is also hopeful of its prospects in the southern state.

In Assam, the Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking third successive term in office.

The campaign turned more bitter in the last few days after Congress allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who has filed a FIR.

Assam Police carried out searches at the residence of Congress media department chairperson Pawan Khera, a day after he made the allegations at a press conference on Sunday. BJP has strongly hit back at Congress over the allegations.

In Puducherry, the contest involves the ruling NDA which includes NR Congress and BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed rallies in Assam on Tuesday, expressed confidence that the BJP will again form a government in Assam.

He said a decision to bring the Uniform Civil Code will be taken in the first meeting of the state cabinet.

He attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a rally in Cachar over "vote-bank politics" and said BJP will throw out every single infiltrator from the country.

Shah also appealed to the voters to form the BJP's third consecutive government in Assam.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that despite limited campaign time, the people of Keralam are firmly with the LDF, and there is no anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. Speaking at a Meet the Leader programme in Kannur, he said the absence of anti-incumbency has left the opposition disappointed.

He claimed that 97% of the promises made in the 2021 elections have been fulfilled, and that the government has successfully combined development and welfare initiatives over the past ten years. "This progress must continue for a comprehensive New Keralam," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Centre's share in development funding has reduced, with the state bearing nearly 75% of the burden, affecting development stability and social justice.

He alleged that corruption charges are now being raised against the opposition rather than the ruling front, and said the UDF behaves similarly whether in power or opposition on corruption matters.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government "corrupt" and expressed belief that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is competent to lead the state.

Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the ruling government in Keralam has no ideology left, accusing it of "making deals with the BJP."

"I want to say to the people (of Keralam) that you have a corrupt government, a govt which has no ideology left because they are making deals with the BJP. You need a government, especially at this time when there are more troubles coming your way. You need a government with a vision and one that stands for you and understands your problems and also is not afraid of the Opposition. I believe the UDF has enough competence and experience amongst its leaders to provide leadership to the state," she said.

Campaigning is also being held for Tamil Nadu assembly polls scheduled for April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29.

Votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)