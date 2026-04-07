Campaigning to end Tuesday evening as Kerala gears up for crucial Assembly polls

Campaigning for Kerala's crucial Assembly elections will come to an end at 6 pm on Tuesday. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF will face a tough battle on April 9 as the state goes to the polls after weeks of intense political slugfest. The BJP-led NDA has also maintained a strong performance during the campaigning, with several celebrity candidates.

The Election Commission has outlined strict restrictions to be followed during the 48-hour silence period after the campaigning comes to an end.

The measures, issued to ensure free and fair elections, will come into effect 48 hours prior to the close of polling, with the aim of enabling voters to exercise their franchise without fear or influence, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Rathan U Kelkar said a day ago.

Organising or attending public meetings, processions, rallies, musical events, theatrical performances and other forms of entertainment which can influence voters have been prohibited, a statement issued by the CEO has said.

Further, political advertisements in newspapers on April 8 and 9 will require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), the EC has said.

The election will decide the fate of 890 candidates contesting for 140 seats, following a campaign marked by serious accusations of corruption, financial mismanagement and "deals" with the BJP by the UDF and LDF against each other.

The BJP meanwhile accused LDF and UDF of having a secret alliance.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA from Muvattupuzha, Mathew Kuzhalnadan came out with a new allegation, accusing the ruling front of causing the 2018 floods for benefitting a soil mining company by not opening in time spillways of an important dam in Alappuzha.