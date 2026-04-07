‘Fund evide Congresse?’: Parody strikes chord in LDF campaign in Kerala elections

KOCHI: Parodies have often made a striking impact during elections in Kerala, as was evident in the 2025 local body polls where UDF’s ‘Swarnam Kattavan Aarappa’ became a powerful campaign tool. And it continues to be used by both the UDF and the NDA against the ruling LDF.

Now, in a counter move, the left cyber groups have rolled out a fresh election parody set to the tune of the popular Parassinikadavu Muthappan devotional song ‘Muppathi Mukkodi Devakalkkennum’.

Titled ‘Fund Evide, Veed Evide Congresse?’, the parody seeks to capitalise on the ongoing controversy surrounding questions over the funds collected and the data related to the Wayanad relief fund constituted by the Congress party.

The parody – composed and performed by a group of expatriates in Kuwait and staged in a festive gathering setting -- is now being widely shared across social media, particularly on left-leaning platforms, and used across Kerala.

“Comrades from Kozhikode and Kannur regions have already picked up the lyrics, and we understand that a studio version is likely to be recorded and deployed during the final phase of the assembly election campaign,” said Jithin Prakash, general secretary of Kala Kuwait, an organisation with a left and progressive orientation based in Kuwait.

The lyrics of the parody were written by Shebin, who belongs to Palakkad, while the lead vocals were rendered by Sandeep from Kottayam -- both members of Kala Kuwait and residing in the Abbasiya region. The group included participants from around six to seven districts.

“We have been actively involved in campaigning for LDF candidates. This is the first time we are releasing a parody,” Jithin added.