High-stakes three-cornered contest unfolds in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Who will capture the heart of the state capital? That’s the big question now as Thiruvananthapuram constituency is witnessing an intense triangular battle.
Whether it is Thiruvananthapuram Central or Thiruvananthapuram West, as it was known until 2008, the constituency has never been a bastion of either the UDF or the LDF.
It comprises a large urban class, coastal population, and minority voters. “Whoever wins over the hearts of both the urban and coastal voters tends to win here,” says Sreekantan, a Congress worker.
The ruling LDF was forced to field an independent candidate, actor Sudheer Karamana, after sitting MLA Antony Raju got disqualified after being convicted in an evidence-tampering case dating back to 1990.
It is banking on the governance credentials, development projects like the Vizhinjam port, and welfare measures to consolidate its vote share.
Apparently at the insistence of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the UDF has fielded seasoned politician C P John of the CMP. “His relation with the place goes back to his SFI days. Voters in the constituency see him as a potential minister if the UDF comes to power,” said a CMP leader.
The UDF is banking on Muslim votes and the support of the Latin Church and the coastal community.
The NDA, which has fielded BJP district president Karamana Jayan, is striving to make history by winning the seat. The party leadership has made it a political priority, stating that after securing control of the city corporation, it must also win the central constituency.
Notably, the RSS also has launched an aggressive campaign aimed at shifting voter dynamics. “Our reach among government employees, the business class, and community organisations will be decisive,” said a BJP leader.