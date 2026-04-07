INTERVIEW | ‘BJP-led NDA will come to power in Kerala’: Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on the party’s electoral strategy, governance priorities, and key political developments ahead of the upcoming polls. In this interview, he shares his views on national issues, Kerala politics, and the road ahead for the NDA.

In the previous election, the BJP had claimed it would win around 30-35 seats. Do you have an estimate this time around?

This time we are coming to power. There have been similar instances in Gujarat, Assam, and the rest of India. People have changed their minds in 15 days. This time, the people of Kerala are saying, ‘Why not BJP?’

Isn’t it an overambitious target? In realistic terms, how many seats do you expect?

Overambitious is your opinion. I’m confident that we will secure a majority.

The UDF and the LDF accuse each other of having a deal with the BJP...

Both have accepted that we are the ‘A’ team. They are charging at each other to be the ‘B’ team of BJP.

What about the campaign by rival parties that the FCRA Amendment Bill will rob Christians of their rights?

FCRA Bill has not been introduced. So where is the issue? The bill is against terror money, terror funding, and illegal money laundering.

In north India, we have seen certain Muslim groups coming forward to support Narendra Modi and the BJP, but we don’t see so in Kerala...

That situation will arise in Kerala. It takes a little time but we are on a growth trajectory. The future is ‘only BJP’.