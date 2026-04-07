INTERVIEW | ‘People realise that it is time for change’: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his whirlwind 17-day campaigning for 59 UDF candidates across the state, the Congress’s star campaigner Shashi Tharoor says he is confident that UDF will get a comfortable majority. In a chat with the TNIE, he discusses LDF’s financial mismanagement, backing of minorities, and the BJP’s prospects. Excerpts:
You have campaigned for UDF across the state. How do you assess the front’s prospects?
There’s receptivity towards our message that the LDF misruled over the past 10 years, and that they don’t deserve a third chance. A recent NITI Aayog report ranked Kerala 15th of 18 major states for fiscal management — a huge embarrassment. People realise that it is time for a change.
The Left is highlighting developmental projects like the Vizhinjam port...
We brought in the Vizhinjam port. I played a major role and know every minute detail. The CPM opposed the project till the last minute. Most others, like NH and GAIL, are Central projects. Where is the state budget for projects? It has been woefully lacking because of fiscal mismanagement.
There’s an impression that UDF has been focusing on minority consolidation...
That’s an unfair analysis. The Muslim community feels that our credentials are solid. There is also the fact that the Muslim League is our ally. I wouldn’t be surprised if they win 24–25 seats.
The Christian community has nothing to complain about UDF either. On the issue of FCRA, the UDF was the first to protest. Not that we are a party of minorities — we are a party for all.
The issue over Wayanad housing project funds has become an embarrassment for the party…
An opposition party can only do a small portion… in any case, I am the wrong person to ask for details, as I sit in Delhi as an MP and have no role to play in this.
It seems the state is set for a three-cornered fight...
Not exactly. There are some constituencies where the BJP is a factor. But even if they go from 0 to 1–2–3, is that going to change the composition of the government? This is still a straight fight between the LDF and UDF.
Moreover, every time the BJP tries some outreach in Kerala, there will be some action taken by the party elsewhere in India, like those against the nuns. It appears as if somebody within the BJP is busy undermining the party in Kerala.
The CPM alleges that Congress has been acting like BJP’s ‘B team’.
Five former CPM leaders are now contesting elections for UDF. Who’s the B or C team then?
One charge against UDF is that it has many CM candidates… a perception of a lack of unity.
Despite some initial discontent over tickets, the party has held itself together. No one is dissenting. Look at CPM — five of their former candidates are contesting on our side.
Incidentally, your name too figured among possible CM candidates...
(Smiles) I am an MP. I am not going to be... Anyway, everybody will be interested in an opportunity to serve. I have been a quick learner. My ideas are at the party’s disposal.
What’s your projection for UDF this time?
It will be a more comfortable majority than what we got in 2011. The leaders say 85–100. It remains an aspirational target. I certainly hope we will do better than 71–72, as in 2011.