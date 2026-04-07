INTERVIEW | ‘People realise that it is time for change’: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his whirlwind 17-day campaigning for 59 UDF candidates across the state, the Congress’s star campaigner Shashi Tharoor says he is confident that UDF will get a comfortable majority. In a chat with the TNIE, he discusses LDF’s financial mismanagement, backing of minorities, and the BJP’s prospects. Excerpts:

You have campaigned for UDF across the state. How do you assess the front’s prospects?

There’s receptivity towards our message that the LDF misruled over the past 10 years, and that they don’t deserve a third chance. A recent NITI Aayog report ranked Kerala 15th of 18 major states for fiscal management — a huge embarrassment. People realise that it is time for a change.

The Left is highlighting developmental projects like the Vizhinjam port...

We brought in the Vizhinjam port. I played a major role and know every minute detail. The CPM opposed the project till the last minute. Most others, like NH and GAIL, are Central projects. Where is the state budget for projects? It has been woefully lacking because of fiscal mismanagement.

There’s an impression that UDF has been focusing on minority consolidation...

That’s an unfair analysis. The Muslim community feels that our credentials are solid. There is also the fact that the Muslim League is our ally. I wouldn’t be surprised if they win 24–25 seats.

The Christian community has nothing to complain about UDF either. On the issue of FCRA, the UDF was the first to protest. Not that we are a party of minorities — we are a party for all.