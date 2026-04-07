INTERVIEW| ‘Why stop SDPI from voting for the LDF?’: M A Baby

KOLLAM: M A Baby is confident that the LDF will score a century this time. In a chat with the TNIE, the CPM national general secretary lashes out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “political short-sightedness”, clarifies his remark on Sonia Gandhi, and explains the LDF stand on SDPI votes.

How do you assess the Left’s prospects?

There is a growing sentiment among voters that the LDF should be given one more term. Left MLAs enjoy strong support among the masses. We are hopeful of a third term.

How will the BJP’s rise affect the Left’s prospects?

It will not affect the LDF’s prospects. The BJP is not just another political party, but I do not think they will spring any surprises this time. The Congress, meanwhile, has been speaking the BJP’s language in Kerala. Their leaders’ attacks on the Left resemble those of the BJP. This could even affect the INDIA alliance.

Do you think the BJP is growing into Congress space?

Across the country, the Congress has acted as a feeder organisation for the BJP.

But the BJP also made gains in Left strongholds…

That happened because they got Congress votes.

Just before elections, some Left leaders joined the BJP…

A few CPM workers may have been lured. These are isolated incidents.

Congress alleges a hidden CPM-BJP deal…

In several local bodies, there is open cooperation between the UDF and BJP. Such allegations are propaganda to create confusion.

Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly making such allegations…

The UDF expected to return to power after five years. Their desperation is evident. The state has never seen such a pathetic opposition in its political history.

The UDF and BJP have targeted the LDF over the Sabarimala gold theft row…

We have nothing to fear. These are attempts to mislead voters.