IT professionals vote on jobs, commute and liveability in Kerala election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting votes with an eye on jobs, daily commute, and quality of life, the state’s IT and tech professionals are approaching this election with a sense of what is at stake.

For a workforce that has grown alongside the state’s digital ambitions, the focus has shifted from political messaging to specific questions of delivery — how policies translate into better infrastructure, stable careers, and more liveable cities.

Logging out after long shifts and stepping into busy roads or patchy bus schedules, many tech professionals say their choices this time will be about how the next five years will play out in their daily lives.

Conversations are about infrastructure, job security, and whether the state can keep pace with its ambitions. The lack of leisure and entertainment options continues to come up in conversations. “The sector has changed a lot in the last 10 years. People are more aware now and are closely watching what is happening. Cities are no longer judged only by salaries, but by how well they support life after work,” said Sanoop B, a project manager at Infosys.

“For a workforce that often compares the state with Bengaluru or Hyderabad, this gap is hard to overlook. For many, the question is no longer just about jobs but about staying back.”

Mobility remains a grouse point. Commuting can still be unpredictable in places like Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. Facilities have not fully caught up with the pace of growth. Besides these, another concern is around job security. Layoffs in parts of the global tech industry and the rapid rise of AI have added to uncertainty.