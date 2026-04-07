IT professionals vote on jobs, commute and liveability in Kerala election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting votes with an eye on jobs, daily commute, and quality of life, the state’s IT and tech professionals are approaching this election with a sense of what is at stake.
For a workforce that has grown alongside the state’s digital ambitions, the focus has shifted from political messaging to specific questions of delivery — how policies translate into better infrastructure, stable careers, and more liveable cities.
Logging out after long shifts and stepping into busy roads or patchy bus schedules, many tech professionals say their choices this time will be about how the next five years will play out in their daily lives.
Conversations are about infrastructure, job security, and whether the state can keep pace with its ambitions. The lack of leisure and entertainment options continues to come up in conversations. “The sector has changed a lot in the last 10 years. People are more aware now and are closely watching what is happening. Cities are no longer judged only by salaries, but by how well they support life after work,” said Sanoop B, a project manager at Infosys.
“For a workforce that often compares the state with Bengaluru or Hyderabad, this gap is hard to overlook. For many, the question is no longer just about jobs but about staying back.”
Mobility remains a grouse point. Commuting can still be unpredictable in places like Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. Facilities have not fully caught up with the pace of growth. Besides these, another concern is around job security. Layoffs in parts of the global tech industry and the rapid rise of AI have added to uncertainty.
“While there is no clear expectation of direct intervention, there is a need for policies that can at least cushion the impact during downturns. A stable IT workforce has a ripple effect on multiple sectors,” added Sanoop.
At the same time, some recent measures have been received positively. Prashanthi P S, a manager at an IT firm, points to initiatives around safe accommodation for women as an important step. She also highlighted the value of decentralised workspaces.
“Safe and accessible housing is critical. It gives confidence to work and grow here,” said Prashanthi. “The ‘Work Near Home’ model addresses practical challenges. Expanding such centres could help work patterns across the state.”
As more companies begin to consider the state as a viable destination, professionals underscore consistency in policy and delivery will be crucial.
“Kerala is being considered more seriously now,” said Garlin Vincent, a technology lead in a leading IT firm. “Upcoming projects such as Technocity and the World Trade Center will attract youngsters. But more than new announcements, timely execution is what matters.”
Large infrastructure projects continue to be closely watched. High-speed rail connectivity is seen as essential for a growing workforce. Urban initiatives such as metro expansion and ring roads also feature in discussions.
Investments in AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure, along with support for research institutions, are promises that are being looked at with hope. There is also a focus on the kind of jobs being created.
Opportunities in specialised areas such as AI, product engineering, and advanced research remain limited. This often pushes professionals to look beyond the state for career growth,” Garlin added.
Startups face a similar challenge. Founders say that while it is easier to begin in Kerala today, scaling up often requires moving to larger ecosystems with better access to funding and networks. Strengthening that support system is seen as vital to sustaining growth.
Another gap professionals pointed out is in the link between academia and industry. Increased funding for institutions is a positive step, but professionals say stronger industry exposure is needed to ensure graduates are job-ready and willing to stay.
“Amid these concerns, a shift is visible. The IT sector that once remained on the margins of political conversations is now more engaged,” noted Garlin.
“Manifestos are being read, policies are being discussed, and choices are being weighed against lived experience more than ever before.”