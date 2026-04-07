Kerala BJP alleges Congress-IUML secret pact; CPM joins in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Re-igniting the “deal” controversy, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has alleged that the IUML has demanded the deputy chief minister post and six cabinet berths if the UDF comes to power. He asked the Congress to come clean on the “deal” with the IUML. Chandrasekhar added that the Congress has the moral obligation to explain as it had levelled “deal” allegations against the BJP.

Chandrasekhar said on Monday that the Congress was being “remote-controlled” by the IUML. The Congress soon hit back saying what Chandrasekhar said was UDF’s “internal matter” on which he had no business to comment, “The UDF does not need political lessons from an entrepreneur who has been parachuted to the helm of the BJP,’ Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, the CPM also accused the Congress of pandering to IUML’s demands. CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said the UDF rule has seen “pressure tactics” being employed by the IUML to get more cabinet berths.