Rahul accuses PM Modi, CM Pinarayi of centralised rule; flags BJP–CPM nexus

PALAKKAD: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting centralised, personality-driven governance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged a “deliberate and strategic understanding” between the BJP and the CPM.

Addressing a massive UDF rally at Fort Maidan in Palakkad under intense summer heat, Rahul argued that a lack of central action against Pinarayi—despite sustained enforcement measures against opposition leaders elsewhere—points to a “calibrated political deal”.

“When the BJP continuously targets me, questions me for hours, removes me from my official residence, and disqualifies me as MP, why is there no action against the Kerala chief minister? This is clear evidence of a political understanding,” he said.

Intensifying his attack, Rahul alleged that Modi was operating under pressure from US President Donald Trump, drawing a parallel to what he described as a similar dynamic between the Centre and Kerala. He claimed Trump wielded influence through the so-called “Epstein files” and through industrialist Gautam Adani.

“The BJP gives Adani India’s infrastructure—airports, ports, land, and power—and Adani in turn finances the party. The US has registered a criminal case against Adani, and through him they are targeting Modi,” Rahul alleged.

Linking these claims to policy, he said India’s strategic autonomy had been compromised.

“At a time of global conflict and rising oil prices, India cannot make independent energy decisions. The nation is held back because the prime minister says ‘Sir’ to Donald Trump,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with Kerala, Rahul remarked, “The pattern is identical—pressure at the top and compliance below,” alleging that Pinarayi too had been politically constrained.