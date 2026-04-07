Rahul Mamkootathil row shakes Congress in Palakkad as NDA fields Sobha Surendran

PALAKKAD: Much before formal campaign preparations gathered pace, the Palakkad assembly constituency had entered the political spotlight, thanks to sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.
His expulsion from the Congress following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, and subsequent arrest, had cast a shadow over the party’s prospects in Palakkad — a seat it has held since 2011.
Over the past two weeks, however, systematic campaigning and backing from the minorities has brought the UDF back into the contest. But all is not well. A sexual misconduct case against Congress councillor Prasob M Valsan has yet again placed the party on the defensive.
The NDA, which has classified Palakkad as an ‘A category’ seat, has fielded BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran. E Sreedharan’s narrow defeat in 2021 — by 3,859 votes — shapes the BJP’s strategy, now focused on disciplined mobilisation.
For the LDF, the contest is more about reclaiming relevance by fielding independent candidate N M R Razack, a well-known figure in the local hospitality sector. The front draws cautious optimism from the 2025 local body election figures, where it polled 43,385 votes against the UDF’s 49,574 and NDA’s 38,002.
Community dynamics are critical. The constituency has about 37,000 Muslim voters. Will it split this time? That’s the key question. Notably, the UDF’s “vote deal” allegation against LDF and NDA began from Palakkad.
The BJP, meanwhile, is banking on consolidating Hindu votes. On the other side, poll pundits believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has led to further consolidation of minority votes.
In short, Palakkad presents a textbook triangular contest with no clear frontrunner.