Rahul Mamkootathil row shakes Congress in Palakkad as NDA fields Sobha Surendran

PALAKKAD: Much before formal campaign preparations gathered pace, the Palakkad assembly constituency had entered the political spotlight, thanks to sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

His expulsion from the Congress following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, and subsequent arrest, had cast a shadow over the party’s prospects in Palakkad — a seat it has held since 2011.

Over the past two weeks, however, systematic campaigning and backing from the minorities has brought the UDF back into the contest. But all is not well. A sexual misconduct case against Congress councillor Prasob M Valsan has yet again placed the party on the defensive.

The NDA, which has classified Palakkad as an ‘A category’ seat, has fielded BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran. E Sreedharan’s narrow defeat in 2021 — by 3,859 votes — shapes the BJP’s strategy, now focused on disciplined mobilisation.