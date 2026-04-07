Ramesh Chennithala takes campaign through Kuttanad villages, promises support to farmers

ALAPPUZHA: The blue sky, blazing sun, lush green paddy fields and tranquil backwaters offer a captivating sight of the Kuttanad region. Passing through a meandering country lane here, a vibrant rally of motorbikes and cars reaches Nalukettu Kavala in Pallippad, a sleepy hamlet in Alappuzha.

Manu, a youngster who had been waiting with a tender coconut for more than an hour, runs to the car to receive Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala, who has represented Haripad in the assembly for three terms.

Stepping out of the car, Chennithala hugs Manu and inquires about his health. “Don’t worry, I will take care of your treatment,” he says.

Manu, who has been undergoing treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, breaks into tears. “My parents are farm labourers. They cannot afford the expenses. It is Ramesh sir who takes care of the treatment,” he says.

At 28 Kadavu, Chennithala shifts to an open jeep, greeting commuters and shaking hands with party workers waiting at small junctions with shawls and bouquets. The cavalcade halts at townlets as workers rush forward to greet him and click selfies.

No village here is unfamiliar to Chennithala. He stops the vehicle, calls out to elders gathered at tea shops, inquires about their health, and greets youngsters with high-fives.

The open-jeep campaign passed through Cheppad, Chingoli and Arattupuzha before culminating at Muthukulam late in the evening. Interacting with farmers in Pallippad, Chennithala discusses the crisis in the agriculture sector. “Many have stopped paddy farming due to delayed payments, insensitive deductions by mill owners, and loan woes,” he says. “A UDF government will find a permanent solution to these issues.”