Ramesh Chennithala takes campaign through Kuttanad villages, promises support to farmers

ALAPPUZHA: The blue sky, blazing sun, lush green paddy fields and tranquil backwaters offer a captivating sight of the Kuttanad region. Passing through a meandering country lane here, a vibrant rally of motorbikes and cars reaches Nalukettu Kavala in Pallippad, a sleepy hamlet in Alappuzha.
Manu, a youngster who had been waiting with a tender coconut for more than an hour, runs to the car to receive Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala, who has represented Haripad in the assembly for three terms.
Stepping out of the car, Chennithala hugs Manu and inquires about his health. “Don’t worry, I will take care of your treatment,” he says.
Manu, who has been undergoing treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, breaks into tears. “My parents are farm labourers. They cannot afford the expenses. It is Ramesh sir who takes care of the treatment,” he says.
At 28 Kadavu, Chennithala shifts to an open jeep, greeting commuters and shaking hands with party workers waiting at small junctions with shawls and bouquets. The cavalcade halts at townlets as workers rush forward to greet him and click selfies.
No village here is unfamiliar to Chennithala. He stops the vehicle, calls out to elders gathered at tea shops, inquires about their health, and greets youngsters with high-fives.
The open-jeep campaign passed through Cheppad, Chingoli and Arattupuzha before culminating at Muthukulam late in the evening. Interacting with farmers in Pallippad, Chennithala discusses the crisis in the agriculture sector. “Many have stopped paddy farming due to delayed payments, insensitive deductions by mill owners, and loan woes,” he says. “A UDF government will find a permanent solution to these issues.”
Meeting youngsters, Chennithala urges them to retain faith in democracy. “Students are forced to migrate abroad. We will introduce schemes to ensure quality education and create job opportunities,” he says.
At Panchavadi Junction in Cheppad, Chennithala shifts to his contributions as an MLA. “I have implemented the Haritham Haripad project…. The drinking water project is in its final phase… there will be no shortage for the next 100 years. We brought institutions like the IHRD College and UITs in Muthukulam and Karuvatta.”
He also promises to open the Haripad medical college in his next term. While leaving the place, he calls out to ‘Vasukuttan’, an elderly man, and asks about his health.
“He is familiar with everyone in the constituency. He doesn’t discriminate on political lines. That is why he is so popular here,” says KPCC executive member P K Rajan, who accompanies the candidate.
Anil, an auto-rickshaw driver in Haripad, concurs. “I am a CPM supporter, but I back Chennithala. Though I have ideological differences, I cannot vote against him,” he says.