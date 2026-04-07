Shah boosts NDA thump with high-rev roadshow in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Haripad turned into a political hub on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a massive roadshow in support of NDA candidate Sandeep Vachaspati. The visit injected fresh momentum into the election campaign in the constituency. Hundreds of NDA supporters gathered along the road leading from Gandhi Square to Town Hall Junction, with the rally concluding at NDA’s party election committee office.

Shah arrived in Cheppad via helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram and landed at the NTPC ground around 12.15 pm. After a brief halt at a nearby guest house, he proceeded by road to Gandhi Square where he was accorded a reception. Maharashtra legislator Amal Mahadik and BJP leaders K K Anoop and Palamuttathu Vijayakumar, besides Sandeep, were present to welcome the Union minister.

Standing in an open jeep alongside the NDA candidate, Shah waved to supporters on both sides. Despite unexpected summer rain causing minor disruptions, party workers and supporters participated in the roadshow.

The rally was marked by vibrant cultural performances, including traditional art forms such as theyyam and panchavadyam, which added a festive feel to the political event and showcased Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.