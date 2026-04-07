Tripunithura fight too close to call as poll campaign enters final lap

KOCHI: In Tripunithura, UDF’s Deepak Joy and LDF’s K N Unnikrishnan are set to face off again after their earlier electoral battle in 2021 in the Vypin constituency. With two prominent candidates from the LDF and the UDF and a significant BJP vote base, the contest has become tight and unpredictable. Meanwhile, the NDA has fielded Anjali Nair, a candidate of the Kitex-backed Twenty20, to secure the seat for the front.

“UDF’s K Babu represented the constituency for three decades. The Left Front has a significant vote base in the Palluruthy area. Also, this time, the NDA has fielded a Twenty20 candidate with the symbol ‘jackfruit’. This makes the contest tough. It was Babu’s influence in the constituency that helped him win the election,” said a Tripunithura native.

The Congress-led UDF assures the continuation of projects initiated by Babu, while the LDF relies on its traditional vote base and the performance of the Left government.

“We could bring several development projects to Tripunithura, including the Kochi Metro. Tripunithura has the potential to become a metropolitan city. As the deputy mayor of Kochi Corporation, we proposed several projects for Tripunithura. My priority is to implement as many development projects as possible, protecting the heritage of the temple town,” said Deepak Joy, who is a nominee of former minister K Babu.

Babu represented the constituency from 1991 to 2026, losing to CPM’s M Swaraj only once in 2016. However, the CPM has been raising allegations about the lack of development in Tripunithura.