When a ‘bed bug’ silenced an IUML ‘cannon’ in Kerala's 2006 polls

MALAPPURAM: In one of the most startling upsets in Kerala’s electoral history, Kuttippuram witnessed a political metaphor turn into reality in 2006. The “bed bug” went on to silence the “cannon”.

A young and defiant K T Jaleel, once dismissed in a biting remark by IUML state general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, rose to dismantle the aura of invincibility surrounding his former mentor in the assembly election that year.

Jaleel, a former Youth League leader who had walked out of the IUML after a bitter fallout, returned as an LDF-backed independent. Even before announcing his candidature, Kunhalikutty mocked Jaleel in various instances and told media, “Do you need a cannon to kill a bed bug?”

However, what followed was not merely a contest for votes but a high-voltage political duel shaped by personal rupture and ideological confrontation. Kunhalikutty, a towering figure in the IUML and the undisputed strongman of Kuttippuram since 1991, entered the fray armed with organisational muscle and legacy. But beneath that dominance, cracks had begun to show. The shadow of the Kozhikode ice cream parlour sex scandal loomed over his campaign. Though it had not led to a conviction at the time, the allegations had already dented his image.

For nearly five decades since the constituency’s formation, Kuttippuram, a Muslim-majority seat,had remained a fortress of the IUML. However, in 2006, voters appeared increasingly receptive to the Opposition’s sustained attack, which foregrounded allegations of corruption, unexplained wealth and controversial associations. Several factors converged to create the upset. Factionalism within the CPM was at its peak, yet it also produced a defining moment.

V S Achuthanandan recast the election as a moral battle, refusing to dilute the campaign despite internal pressures and an alleged understanding within sections of the party to go soft on the ice cream parlour issue.