Digital Badge campaign in Kerala taps college network to inspire first-time voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has rolled out a digital campaign aimed at motivating college students and first-time voters to take part in the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of the initiative, young people are encouraged to display a 'My Vote Power' badge on their social media profiles, symbolising their sense of ownership and responsibility in the democratic process.

The campaign targets over 4.6 lakh first-time voters in colleges, many of whom are already associated with Startup Mission activities.

According to Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Senior Manager at KSUM, the badge serves as a public commitment. "When participants adopt the badge, they signal their intent on social media, increasing the likelihood that they will vote. We are seeing very positive responses," he said. He added that the campaign would be considered successful if at least 10% of the participating youth exercise their voting rights.

KSUM plays a significant role in engaging college students through its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs), which operate in around 500 institutions across the state.