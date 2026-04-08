Kerala youth not keen on voting in upcoming Assembly polls; cite distance, disillusionment

KOLLAM: Even as political awareness among youth is on the rise, many in Kerala do not consider voting their responsibility. A lot of youngsters claim that distance deters them from voting while others are disillusioned with political parties and governments.

In Kerala, a total of 4,66,408 voters are between the ages of 18-19, with 2,34,707 male and 2,31,701 female voters. Within the age group of 20-29, a total of 45,72,783 voters, with 22,89,584 male and 22,83,121 female voters are eligible to vote, according to the official data of Election Commission of Kerala.

Jaivin Joy Eapen, an IT Professional from Kottayam who works in Chennai says, "I won't travel to Kerala for elections alone. I will travel only if there are other personal requirements to be fulfilled alongside. In that case I can plan accordingly. The main reason is transportation cost, as return flight charges for one person would come to around Rs 9,000."

According to Jaivin, after spending such a huge amount there are no viable returns. He is also not sure if the company will sanction leave for the same. "Now everything is digital and we have a unique ID like Aadhaar. There should be facilities to vote online which would be much easier instead of being physically present at the polling booth, spending huge sums," Jaivin opined.

At the same time there are youngsters who feel they should use their right to exercise their franchise wisely.

"Till now my vote was in Tamil Nadu and this is the first time I'll vote in Kerala. Personally, I am not very keen on a government continuing in power. So I'll be voting for a change," said Arshathul Afia, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.