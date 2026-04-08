Travel costs, disinterest, or politics? Why Kerala's youngsters stay away from polls

KOLLAM: As in many other places, many youngsters in Kerala too don't consider casting votes as their responsibility. Though such a tendency is gradually changing, there are still many who are not very keen on voting. Different reasons like being away from home for studies deter them from coming home to vote. Moreover a lot of youngsters are disillusioned with political parties and governments, irrespective of political affiliations.

In Kerala, a total of 4,66,408 voters are between the ages of 18-19, with 2,34,707 male and 2,31,701 female voters. Within the age 20-29 a total of 45,72,783 voters, with 22,89,584 male and 22,83,121 female voters are eligible to vote, according to the official data of Election Commission of Kerala.

Jaivin Joy Eapen, an IT Professional from Kottayam who works in Chennai says, "I won't travel to Kerala for elections alone. I will travel only if there are other personal requirements to be fulfilled alongside. In that case I can plan accordingly. The main reason is transportation cost, as return flight charges for one person would come to around Rs 9,000." According to Jaivin, after spending such a huge amount there are no viable returns. He is also not sure if the company will sanction leave for the same. "Now everything is digital and we have a unique ID like Aadhaar. There should be facilities to vote online which would be much easier instead of being physically present at the polling booth, spending huge sums," Jaivin opined.