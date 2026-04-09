Final hours see frenzy as parties eye crucial swing voters in Kerala polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The campaign officially fell silent on Tuesday evening with the customary kottikalasham finale. But the silence was only on paper. The political atmosphere remained anything but quiet.

Even as formal campaigning ended, the final hours were marked by a flurry of controversy and sharp exchanges. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “Dash mone Revantha” remark created a buzz, while Wednesday morning saw allegations of cash-for-vote against Palakkad NDA candidate Sobha Surendran. Across the state, there were such ‘last-minute’ eruptions.

Such dramatic moments underline a familiar pattern: the closing phase of an election is often saturated with sensational narratives aimed squarely at fence-sitters. Television channels and social media also do their bits to amplify this ‘final frenzy’. Analysts note that these last-minute potshots and bombshells are crafted to influence undecided voters, a small but crucial segment that typically makes up its mind on the eve of polling.

Studies by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) suggest that nearly 70% of voters decide early in the campaign, while about 10% remain fence-sitters till the last moment. (The remaining 20% of the survey samples fell into categories where responses were not clear).

According to political commentator and former Kerala University professor J Prabhash, the fence-sitters tend to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. They are called ‘swing voters’.