Kerala assembly polls: Key fights, political flashpoints

Big fights

Palakkad: A tight three-cornered contest is shaping up, with the BJP emerging as a serious challenger following the entry of Sobha Surendran. With Cong candidate Ramesh Pisharody in the fray and LDF local strongman N M R Razaq adding to the mix, the contest is poised to go down the wire.

2021 Shafi Parambil INC defeated BJP’s E Sreedharan by 3,859 votes

Rahul Mamkootathil won the 2024 by-election defeating BJP’s C Krishnakumar by 18,840 votes

Thrissur: Following Suresh Gopi’s Lok Sabha win, the Thrissur assembly constituency has turned far more competitive. Padmaja Venugopal, contesting on a BJP ticket, raises the stakes after her narrow 946-vote loss as a Congress candidate last time.With Rajan Pallan (Congress) and Alankode Leelakrishnan (CPI) in the fray, both fronts face a stiff challenge from an energised BJP.

2021 P Balachandran CPI defeated INC’s Padmaja Venugopal by a margin of 946 votes

Pala : After the death of K M Mani —who represented Pala for 13 consecutive terms from 1965 —Mani C Kappan captured the seat in 2019 (bypoll). The entry of Shone George as an NDA candidate has further enlivened the contest.Pala remains a prestige battleground in central Kerala, with legacy loyalties still strong and both LDF and UDF banking on organisational depth and community equations. A tight, largely bipolar fight is expected, though even a small swing in traditional vote banks could prove decisive.