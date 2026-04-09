Kerala assembly polls: Key fights, political flashpoints

Big fights
Palakkad: A tight three-cornered contest is shaping up, with the BJP emerging as a serious challenger following the entry of Sobha Surendran. With Cong candidate Ramesh Pisharody in the fray and LDF local strongman N M R Razaq adding to the mix, the contest is poised to go down the wire.
2021 Shafi Parambil INC defeated BJP’s E Sreedharan by 3,859 votes
Rahul Mamkootathil won the 2024 by-election defeating BJP’s C Krishnakumar by 18,840 votes
Thrissur: Following Suresh Gopi’s Lok Sabha win, the Thrissur assembly constituency has turned far more competitive. Padmaja Venugopal, contesting on a BJP ticket, raises the stakes after her narrow 946-vote loss as a Congress candidate last time.With Rajan Pallan (Congress) and Alankode Leelakrishnan (CPI) in the fray, both fronts face a stiff challenge from an energised BJP.
2021 P Balachandran CPI defeated INC’s Padmaja Venugopal by a margin of 946 votes
Pala : After the death of K M Mani —who represented Pala for 13 consecutive terms from 1965 —Mani C Kappan captured the seat in 2019 (bypoll). The entry of Shone George as an NDA candidate has further enlivened the contest.Pala remains a prestige battleground in central Kerala, with legacy loyalties still strong and both LDF and UDF banking on organisational depth and community equations. A tight, largely bipolar fight is expected, though even a small swing in traditional vote banks could prove decisive.
2021 Mani C Kappan ind defeated KC(M)’s Jose K Mani by a margin of 15,378 votes
Vattiyoorkavu: A high-profile triangular fight (LDF vs UDF vs BJP with big names); a classic swing seat prone to upsets and closely watched for urban voter shifts. CPM’s V K Prasanth is a formidable contender who won the seat in a bypoll in 2019 after resigning from the mayor’s post. BJP’s Sreelekha and former MLA K Muraleedharan have made the contest high-stakes, far less predictable, and one that could tilt right until the last vote is counted.
2021 V K Prasanth CPM defeated BJP’s V V Rajesh by a margin of 21,515
Nemom : An intense triangular contest is unfolding, with the LDF and BJP as the principal players and the UDF relatively weaker. The BJP is pushing hard for a comeback, making the seat one where an upset is very much possible—and symbolically significant for the NDA in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced his entry early, setting the tone for an aggressive campaign, while the CPM has fielded heavyweight local leader V Sivankutty to mount a strong defence. With K S Sabarinadhan also in the fray, the contest is shaping up to be tight and nail-biting.
2021 V Sivankutty CPM defeated BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan by 3,949 votes
Beypore: Predominantly a CPM seat and two-cornered (LDF-UDF).Entry of P V Anwar who has vowed to dethrone Pinarayi and defeat Riyas makes it interesting. If Anvar can consolidate anti-government and anti-Pinarayi votes, a upset cannot be ruled out
2021 P A Mohamed Riyas CPM defeated UDF’s P M Niyas by 28,747 votes
Poonjar : Intense three-cornered fight (KC(M) vs INC vs NDA) in this hilly constituency. Sitting MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal (KC(M) is defending his turf, while UDF’s Sebastian M J seeks to reclaim traditional votes. Seven-time winner P C George, now on a BJP ticket, is mounting a fierce comeback.
2021 Sebastian Kulathunkal KC(M) defeated P C George (IND) by 16,817 votes
Ambalapuzha: A long-time Left bastion, the constituency has grabbed attention with the surprise entry of G Sudhakaran, a former CPM leader, who is contesting as an Independent with UDF backing, Sudhakaran is taking on H Salam on a turf where he enjoys deep grassroots support.
2021 H Salam CPM defeated INC’s M Liju by 11,125 votes
Kazhakootam: A largely LDF-held seat, with BJP emerging as a consistent challenger in a three-cornered contest. While senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has been camping in the constituency, Congress has fielded T Sharath Chandra Prasad, a local face capable of putting up a fight against CPM & BJP.
2021 Kadakampally Surendran CPM defeated BJP’s Sobha Surendran by 23,497 votes
Manjeshwar : A classic triangular fight (UDF– BJP–LDF) with razor-thin margins makes this one of Kerala’s most volatile seats.BJP remains a strong contender with repeated near-misses.
2021 A K M Ashraf IUML defeated BJP’s K Surendran by a margin of 745 votes
Peravoor : Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the constituency has turned more competitive with the entry of K K Shailaja, adding a sharper edge to the contest. A defeat for KPCC president Sunny Joseph would be a significant setback for the UDF
2021 Sunny Joseph INC defeated CPM’s Sakeer Hussain by a margin of 3,172 votes
Season’s Buzz
DEAL OR NO DEAL?
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sparked a major controversy by alleging that the CPM had struck a deal with the BJP. Rahul Gandhi joined in, alleging that the Centre had been soft on Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPM hit back, pointing to the controversial ‘Co-Le-B’ alliance in Beypore and Vadakara in 1991. The BJP, meanwhile, maintained that the “real deal” was between LDF, UDF, and extremists.
GOLD RUSH
Gold loot at the Sabarimala temple remained a key campaign issue, often pushing the LDF on the defensive. Rahul Gandhi amplified it with the parody “Pottiye Kettiye”. For the BJP, the issue served as evidence of what it described as the callous handling of temple wealth by the UDF and LDF. The party also called for “Devaswom reforms”.
FUND MUDDLE
The Congress found itself on the defensive over allegations of swindling funds collected for building houses for landslide victims in Wayanad. KPCC president Sunny Joseph released fund details only in the final phase of the campaign, but critics remained unconvinced. The issue persisted as a major embarrassment for the party.
THEOCRATIC STATE OF AFFAIRS
The CPM continued to raise concerns about Jama'at-e-Islami and its theocratic ideology. The party later appeared cautious about overemphasising it, possibly fearing a backlash. The BJP too never missed a chance to highlight Jama’at support for UDF.
VELLAPPALLY DILEMMA
The CPM struggled to convincingly explain its ‘soft stance’ on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s alleged a anti- Muslim remarks. While the CM maintained that the comments were directed at the IUML and not the community, the issue reportedly contributed to further alienation of Muslim voters from the LDF.
GOOD EXTREMISTS?
The CPM found itself in a spot over support from the SDPI, which it had earlier labelled an “extremist outfit”. Taking a ‘Left’ turn, the SDPI appeared to back the LDF in constituencies where it had no candidates. When prodded, the CPM argued that it had no reason to decline the support.
A TALE OF TWO SUDHAKARANS
Both G Sudhakaran and K Sudhakaran caused headaches for their respective parties. G Sudhakaran’s exit from the CPM to contest as a UDF-backed independent candidate and his vitriol against former comrades provided campaign fodder for the opposition. Meanwhile, K Sudhakaran kept the Congress leadership on edge with a veiled threat to contest independently. The situation was defused with pacifying ‘offers’ from the party’s central leadership.
Ku ttiady
2011 – CPM (LDF) won by 6,972 votes
2016 – IUML (UDF) won by 1,157 votes
2021 – CPM (LDF) won by 333 votes
This constituency has alternated between CPM and IUML over the last three elections. In 2021, CPM's K P Kunhammed Kutti Master of the CPM edged past IUML’s Parakkal Abdulla by a slender margin of 333 votes. The same rivals are facing off again this time. Will the seat swing back to the IUML?
Kalpetta
2011 – SJD (UDF) won by 18,169 votes
2016 – CPM (LDF) won by 13,083 votes
2021 – INC (UDF) won by 5,470 votes
The UDF has won this seat twice in the last three elections. In 2021, Congress leader T Siddique wrested the seat from the LDF, defeating LJD’s M V Shreyamskumar. This time, Siddique faces RJD’s P K Anil Kumar.
Ko duvally
2011 – IUML (UDF) won by 16,552 votes
2016 – IND (LDF) won by 573 votes
2021 – IUML (UDF) won by 6,344 votes
Koduvally is another constituency that has swung between fronts in successive elections. This time, LDF-backed independent Saleem Madavoor is contesting against IUML’s P K Firos. In 2021, IUML’s M K Muneer defeated LDF’s Karat Razak. Firos has been fielded this time after Muneer stepped aside due to health reasons.
Tripunithura
2011 – INC (UDF) won by 15,778 votes
2016 – CPM (LDF) won by 4,467 votes
2021 – INC (UDF) won by 992 votes
The last two elections saw intense contests between Congress leader K Babu and CPM’s M Swaraj, with Swaraj winning in 2016 and Babu narrowly reclaiming the seat in 2021. With Babu retiring and Swaraj not in the fray, new faces take centre stage this time— CPM’s K N Unnikrishnan and Congress’s Deepak Joy. NDA’s Anjali Nair adds a third dimension, making it a tight triangular contest.
Muvattupuzha
2011 – INC (UDF) won by 5,163 votes
2016 – CPI (LDF) won by 9,375 votes
2021 – INC (UDF) won by 6,161 votes
Muvattupuzha has also witnessed fluctuating electoral outcomes over the last three terms. Sitting MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan of the Congress is seeking re-election, facing CPI’s N Arun in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.