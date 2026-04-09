Kerala gears up for polls as 2.71 crore electors head to 30,495 booths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a total of 2.71 crore voters set to choose from 883 candidates contesting across 140 constituencies, the state will go to polls on Thursday.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in 30,495 polling stations, including 2,040 identified as critical. The mock poll will be held at 6am in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Around 76,000 security personnel have been deployed, including 16 CAPF and 25,000 special police officers. Kannur has the highest number of critical polling stations at 771.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar, web-casting or videography has been ensured in all polling stations to improve security and ensure transparency in the polling process.

A total of 1.46 lakh officials have been deployed for polling duty. Of the total polling stations, 352 will be operated exclusively by women while 37 by officials in the Persons with Disabilities category. Besides the EPIC, 12 other alternative documents will be accepted for proof of identity for voting.

The distribution of polling materials was carried out in 140 distribution centres across the state on Wednesday. Polling officials also cast their postal ballots at these centres which would be dispatched to their respective constituencies.