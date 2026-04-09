Kerala may bid farewell to 140-seat map as delimitation looms after 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This may well be the last time Kerala votes across 140 constituencies — a split-up that has defined the state’s electoral map for nearly five decades.

With delimitation expected after 2026, the next election may be fought on a new layout.

After Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, its first assembly election was held in 1957 across 114 constituencies. A total of 126 members were elected, as 12 constituencies had two representatives each — a system meant to ensure representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

That election saw the Communist Party form the government with the support of independents. It also marked the beginning of electoral politics in a newly formed state, where regions that once belonged to different administrative units voted together for the first time.

This began to change within a decade. By 1965, double-member constituencies were abolished and reserved seats were introduced instead. A fresh delimitation increased the number of constituencies from 114 to 133. The elections of 1967 and 1970 followed this pattern, as the state adjusted to a new electoral structure.