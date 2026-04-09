LDF raises fresh charges against BJP in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Left leaders in the district on Wednesday came out against the BJP raising allegations of attempt to influence voters by distributing kits in Thrissur constituency.

About 750 food kits were found in packed condition in a private company at Kachery in the district, and the LDF leaders alleged that it was being prepared for the BJP.

It is alleged that large quantity of rice and other items were being brought to a company godown at Kachery. The CPI and CPM leaders in the region noticed it and informed the police.

A team from the Ollur police and the flying squad of the Election Commission reached the place and conducted thorough checks. According to Anish Chittilappilly, the owner of the company, “the kits were being prepared based on an order from a Pathanapuram native man. It was meant for distribution on the occasion of Vishu. The LDF leaders are trying to exact political vengeance against me as my brother is an active BJP worker.”

CPI leaders including V S Sunilkumar and Binoy lodged a complaint with the district collector directly seeking immediate action as it is the third such food kit distribution that was busted in the district in recent days.

“We have been complaining about such incidents of distribution of saree, cash, and other materials by BJP in various parts of Thrissur and other constituencies. Yet no action has been taken so far, giving them all support to influence voters by distributing freebies.