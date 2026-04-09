Rising poll spending fuels India’s ‘festival of democracy’

KOCHI: Elections in India have long resembled a grand festival — a spectacle of colour, drama and relentless activity. From the moment the poll notification is issued to the final day of voting, constituencies transform into stages where the ‘Dance of Democracy’ unfolds through an elaborate series of ‘rituals’.
Behind this vibrant facade, however, lies a steadily expanding financial engine that powers modern electioneering.
The scale of election spending in India has risen sharply over the years. Various estimates suggested that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls might have been the most expensive electoral exercise in the world, with expenditure pegged at around Rs 1.35 lakh crore.
Earlier, a report by the Centre for Media Studies had described the 2019 general election as the costliest ever globally, with spending estimated at Rs 55,000–60,000 crore.
With campaigns becoming increasingly competitive and technology-driven, analysts believe the election-related expenses will surge in the coming years.
Election expenditure spans a wide range of activities, including public meetings, campaign materials, transportation, media outreach, star campaigners, payments to workers and booth agents, election office maintenance, polling day arrangements and social media campaigns.
“On closer examination, there is a striking interstate variation in the cost of contesting elections. While candidates in Tamil Nadu reportedly spend Rs 8–10 crore, their counterparts in Kerala manage with a significantly lower outlay of Rs 2–3 crore,” said Dr M P Jayesh of the department of economics, CHRIST University.
“In Kerala, with an average of around 200 booths in an assembly constituency, booth-level mobilisation alone costs about Rs 20 lakh, assuming Rs 10,000 per booth. More importantly, unlike in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — where cash-for-votes practices reportedly involve payments of around Rs 2,000 per voter — states like Kerala and West Bengal remain relatively insulated from large-scale vote buying, reflecting a distinct political culture.”
A report by the Observer Research Foundation, titled ‘Mapping the Cost of Politics in India’, notes that rising costs are not limited to elections alone.
Aspiring politicians spend heavily year-round to stay visible in their constituencies.
The study also points to increasing spending on digital campaigning, including social media outreach and online advertisements. A major concern, it notes, is the growing scale and acceptance of vote-buying.
Analysts of the report conclude that rising political costs are driven by structural factors and call for reforms to make the democratic process more accessible and inclusive.
Pointing out the negative impact of surging election expenses, Jayesh added that rising costs create financial barriers, particularly for candidates from marginalised sections, including SC/ST communities, women, and youth. This poses a challenge to the inclusiveness of democracy.
Raju Narayana Swamy, principal secretary to the Government of Kerala and former Election Commission observer, said “voter gratification” is typically funded through undisclosed income. Such cash can be seized under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act.
If linked to illegal foreign exchange, the Enforcement Directorate can act. If suspected for bribery, the police can seize it.
Swamy added that the District Election Officer (DEO) must notify district-wise rates for election expenses within three days of the poll announcement. These include costs for loudspeakers, podiums or pandals, cloth banners, posters and similar items.
“A shadow expenditure register will be maintained by accounting teams for each candidate in the same format as the candidate’s own register. It will be open to both the public and candidates,” he added.
“Any discrepancy between the two will be flagged during inspection. Notices issued and replies received will be considered by the DEO while assessing the accuracy of the expenditure account submitted after the results are declared.”
Yet, compared to many other states, Kerala is still seen as relatively insulated, Swamy added.
“If there is continuous community involvement and informed choice of candidates, much of the unnecessary expenditure can be avoided,” he said, echoing observations made by the Supreme Court of India on reducing the role of money in elections.