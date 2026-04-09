Rising poll spending fuels India’s ‘festival of democracy’

KOCHI: Elections in India have long resembled a grand festival — a spectacle of colour, drama and relentless activity. From the moment the poll notification is issued to the final day of voting, constituencies transform into stages where the ‘Dance of Democracy’ unfolds through an elaborate series of ‘rituals’.

Behind this vibrant facade, however, lies a steadily expanding financial engine that powers modern electioneering.

The scale of election spending in India has risen sharply over the years. Various estimates suggested that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls might have been the most expensive electoral exercise in the world, with expenditure pegged at around Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Earlier, a report by the Centre for Media Studies had described the 2019 general election as the costliest ever globally, with spending estimated at Rs 55,000–60,000 crore.

With campaigns becoming increasingly competitive and technology-driven, analysts believe the election-related expenses will surge in the coming years.

Election expenditure spans a wide range of activities, including public meetings, campaign materials, transportation, media outreach, star campaigners, payments to workers and booth agents, election office maintenance, polling day arrangements and social media campaigns.

“On closer examination, there is a striking interstate variation in the cost of contesting elections. While candidates in Tamil Nadu reportedly spend Rs 8–10 crore, their counterparts in Kerala manage with a significantly lower outlay of Rs 2–3 crore,” said Dr M P Jayesh of the department of economics, CHRIST University.

“In Kerala, with an average of around 200 booths in an assembly constituency, booth-level mobilisation alone costs about Rs 20 lakh, assuming Rs 10,000 per booth. More importantly, unlike in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — where cash-for-votes practices reportedly involve payments of around Rs 2,000 per voter — states like Kerala and West Bengal remain relatively insulated from large-scale vote buying, reflecting a distinct political culture.”