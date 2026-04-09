Star campaigners: Big political names in Kerala’s poll arena

Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader kick-started the UDF campaign with a rally in Kozhikode on March 25. On March 30 and 31, held rallies in Pathanamthitta, Adoor, Puthupally and Athirampuzha. Covered 30 constituencies in Central and South Kerala. Held public meetings in Kannur, Kallachi and Perambra. Took part in Gurantee Bus Yatra from Balussery to Nanmanda. Roadshows at Koyilandy and Kollam.
D K Shivakumar, Karnataka deputy CM, conducted a major roadshow on April 5 in Kannur.
Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM
A two-day campaign on April 1 and 2 covered key districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakulam with roadshows and meetings.
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP
Participated in public rally at Peravoor on April 6. Attended corner meetings at Kalpetta, Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery on April 7.
Prakash Karat, CPM politburo member
Addressed public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollamn on April 1. Spoke at a ‘Meet the Leader’ programme on April 2 in Kochi
Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary
Eight-day tour from March 31 to April 7. Addressed conclave in Wadakkanchery. Held booth-level interactions in Kozhikode, and roadshows in Thiruvananthapuram and Kattakada.
Amit Shah, Union home minister
Participated in roadshows (April 5 and 6) in Alappuzha South, Beypore. Addressed party workers after unfurling the party flag at the BJP’s foundation day programme in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary
Eight-day tour from March 31 to April 7. Addressed conclave in Wadakkanchery. Held booth-level interactions in Kozhikode, and roadshows in Thiruvananthapuram and Kattakada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Visited twice as part of the assembly election campaign. Held roadshows in Thrissur (March 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (April 4), addressed a rally in Tiruvalla
Nirmala Sitharaman, Union finance minister, participated in roadshows and public meetings on in Manalur and Perumbavoor, Kodungallur and Thrissur.
Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM,campaigned for NDA candidates in Varkala, Attingal and Tripunithura on April 2. Participated in a roadshow in Tripunithura.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister, participated in a roadshow in Palakkad on April 6.
Shashi Tharoor, T’Puram MP
Actively campaigning for UDF. Activities include participating in rallies in Peravoor on April 6 and campaigning in Malappuram on April 3. Visited 59 constituencies.
What political scientists say
From 1982 to 2021, Kerala has been consistently voting out incumbent govts, irrespective of voter turnout being high or low
Higher voter turnout is generally linked to high anti-incumbency sentiment though it may not always hold true
Voter turnouts vary vastly between constituencies, so a state aggregate may not reflect the true picture