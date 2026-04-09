Star campaigners: Big political names in Kerala’s poll arena

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader kick-started the UDF campaign with a rally in Kozhikode on March 25. On March 30 and 31, held rallies in Pathanamthitta, Adoor, Puthupally and Athirampuzha. Covered 30 constituencies in Central and South Kerala. Held public meetings in Kannur, Kallachi and Perambra. Took part in Gurantee Bus Yatra from Balussery to Nanmanda. Roadshows at Koyilandy and Kollam.

D K Shivakumar, Karnataka deputy CM, conducted a major roadshow on April 5 in Kannur.

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

A two-day campaign on April 1 and 2 covered key districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakulam with roadshows and meetings.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP

Participated in public rally at Peravoor on April 6. Attended corner meetings at Kalpetta, Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery on April 7.

Prakash Karat, CPM politburo member

Addressed public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollamn on April 1. Spoke at a ‘Meet the Leader’ programme on April 2 in Kochi

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary

Eight-day tour from March 31 to April 7. Addressed conclave in Wadakkanchery. Held booth-level interactions in Kozhikode, and roadshows in Thiruvananthapuram and Kattakada.

Amit Shah, Union home minister

Participated in roadshows (April 5 and 6) in Alappuzha South, Beypore. Addressed party workers after unfurling the party flag at the BJP’s foundation day programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary

Eight-day tour from March 31 to April 7. Addressed conclave in Wadakkanchery. Held booth-level interactions in Kozhikode, and roadshows in Thiruvananthapuram and Kattakada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Visited twice as part of the assembly election campaign. Held roadshows in Thrissur (March 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (April 4), addressed a rally in Tiruvalla