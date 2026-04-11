CPI's Viswam hits out at ‘political agenda’ in marriage controversy

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday alleged a political motive behind the controversy over the marriage of a young woman who came into the spotlight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

An investigation was recently initiated in Madhya Pradesh after claims surfaced that she was only 16 at the time of the marriage. Last month, following the wedding, Left leaders met the couple and described it as the “real Kerala Story.”

Speaking to reporters, Viswam said the marriage had been cleared on the basis of the Aadhaar card submitted to the authorities, adding that any fresh claims should be thoroughly examined.

Addressing allegations that the girl is underage, he said, “There is politics behind all this. You may forget it, but we will not.”

He also alleged that the BJP channels black money during elections across the country with corporate backing.

“There is nothing different here either. The BJP has contested several elections here, and this time will be no different,” he said.

Viswam further said that both the CPI and the LDF would emerge victorious, with the CPI expected to increase its seat tally.

“Why can’t we increase our seats? The votes are yet to be counted,” he said.

Polling for the Kerala Legislative Assembly was held on April 9, and counting will take place on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)