LoP V D Satheesan flags delay in Kerala poll data, writes to CEC

KOCHI: Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern over the delay in the publication of official data from the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Satheesan pointed out that even three days after the polling, detailed and authenticated figures — including constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages and postal ballot statistics — have not been made available on the Commission’s official website.

Describing the delay as a matter of concern, the Opposition leader stressed that timely publication of election data is essential to uphold transparency and public confidence in the electoral process. He noted that access to such verified information enables scrutiny by stakeholders, including voters, researchers and political representatives.

Satheesan urged the Commission to take immediate steps to release the complete dataset without further delay.

“Prompt disclosure of polling-related information is vital for maintaining trust and credibility in democratic institutions,” he said.