Case registered against seven CPM workers over ‘Bye Bye Pinarayi’ flex burning, vandalism in Kerala

KOCHI: Chengamanad Police on Tuesday early morning registered a case against seven CPM workers in connection with the alleged burning of a “Bye Bye Pinarayi” flex placed at the Indira Bhavan Congress office in Kunnukara, Kalamassery, and the destruction of materials inside the party office.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Youth Congress Ernakulam district secretary Mervin Joy. According to the FIR, CPM members set fire to the flex and vandalised the office premises. It was also stated that the accused attempted to assault Mervin Joy and others who tried to prevent the attack, using a knife.

The flex board was initially installed at the party office on April 11. “The flex was placed in our party office and was visible to the public. CPM members destroyed it the next day, and we informed the police. The police warned them, and we put up another flex on Monday. They destroyed it on Monday night, along with materials in the party office, and carried out the attack. Following this, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered,” Mervin said.

Earlier, tensions had escalated after a “Bye Bye Pinarayi” flex was installed in Ward 4 of Kunnukara grama panchayat, which was later set on fire by unidentified persons. Congress workers had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Police said that an enquiry is ongoing in the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress workers conducted a public meeting on Tuesday condemning the attack.