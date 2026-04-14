Chennithala predicts big UDF win in Keralam, credits Rahul Gandhi’s leadership

He also criticised remarks by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, describing them as an attempt to create a false narrative.

Chennithala said the Congress and the UDF functioned with unity and coordination throughout the campaign, which he believed would translate into a decisive mandate.

Crediting Rahul Gandhi for fostering cohesion within the party, he said the Congress leader had been closely monitoring election-related activities and campaigning from the outset.

He added that both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge had convened leaders in New Delhi, ensuring that the party and the alliance remained united and issuing clear directions to work together.

“There was complete coordination in the campaign and no lapses. The UDF and Congress functioned with strong unity,” he said.

Chennithala further alleged that a strong anti-incumbency wave was evident at the grassroots level, with public sentiment clearly favouring the UDF.

When asked about the chief ministerial candidate, he said the Congress high command would take an appropriate decision and that there would be no differences on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)