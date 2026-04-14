Satheesan, Chennithala step up early lobbying as Kerala CM race intensifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over two weeks remaining for the counting of votes in the assembly elections, the two principal aspirants for the chief minister’s post in the Congress have begun canvassing support among prospective party MLAs, signalling an early start to the leadership race within the party.

According to party sources, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, both of whom are in the running in the election, have started reaching out to sitting MLAs and new candidates. The two have been holding one-on-one meetings and phone conversations to consolidate their support.

Party leaders admit the trend reflects a shift in the internal political culture of the Congress. “It was the manner in which the high command subverted the majority opinion of MLAs in electing a parliamentary party leader in 2021 that paved the way for this new culture in the state party,” a senior leader said. He added that the prevailing uncertainty has created unprecedented opportunities for prospective MLAs. “The situation has evolved to a point where it has opened up new avenues for likely legislators, something earlier Congress MLAs could hardly have imagined,” he said.

Multiple sources indicated that both the leaders, during their interactions with candidates, have been highlighting their role in coordinating campaign activities, extending support to candidates and ensuring the party’s strong performance in the election. They have also claimed credit for mobilising various social groups in favour of the UDF.

In their interactions, the leaders are understood to be making efforts to win the confidence of candidates, while reportedly avoiding those who are considered potential winners.