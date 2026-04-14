Satheesan, Chennithala step up early lobbying as Kerala CM race intensifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over two weeks remaining for the counting of votes in the assembly elections, the two principal aspirants for the chief minister’s post in the Congress have begun canvassing support among prospective party MLAs, signalling an early start to the leadership race within the party.
According to party sources, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, both of whom are in the running in the election, have started reaching out to sitting MLAs and new candidates. The two have been holding one-on-one meetings and phone conversations to consolidate their support.
Party leaders admit the trend reflects a shift in the internal political culture of the Congress. “It was the manner in which the high command subverted the majority opinion of MLAs in electing a parliamentary party leader in 2021 that paved the way for this new culture in the state party,” a senior leader said. He added that the prevailing uncertainty has created unprecedented opportunities for prospective MLAs. “The situation has evolved to a point where it has opened up new avenues for likely legislators, something earlier Congress MLAs could hardly have imagined,” he said.
Multiple sources indicated that both the leaders, during their interactions with candidates, have been highlighting their role in coordinating campaign activities, extending support to candidates and ensuring the party’s strong performance in the election. They have also claimed credit for mobilising various social groups in favour of the UDF.
In their interactions, the leaders are understood to be making efforts to win the confidence of candidates, while reportedly avoiding those who are considered potential winners.
In one instance, a senior party leader alleged that misinformation was circulated among candidates regarding an online meeting convened by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal with candidates close to him. “However, it was later found that no such meeting had taken place. The intention was to create confusion among candidates and draw them closer to that particular CM aspirant. This shows how intense the competition is,” a KPCC office-bearer said.
Congress sources also pointed out that amidst this emerging trend, a section outside the Congress has also come out in support of certain leaders, indicating broader alignments.
During the assembly polls, apart from funds provided by the AICC, three CM aspirants—Satheesan, Chennithala and Venugopal—are learnt to have extended financial assistance to candidates. Palakkad MP Shafi Parambil had also offered financial assistance to some candidates, resulting in speculation about his future plan.
While Satheesan and Chennithala remain the most visible contenders, Congress sources said that Venugopal is awaiting the election results. “Most of the candidates are considered his loyalists. As he has not contested the election, he is not in the picture at present. That doesn’t mean that he is out of the race,” sources said.
Though the main contest is generally seen as one between Satheesan and Chennithala, both camps have reportedly conveyed to their loyalists that they would resist any attempt by Venugopal to enter the fray at a later stage.