Wall artists fight for space on Kerala’s political canvas

KOCHI: A generation of artists who once defined Kerala’s political landscape, quite literally, now finds themselves pushed to the margins, underpaid, and largely unrecognised.

For over three decades, Shaji K R has painted campaign slogans, party symbols, and faces of leaders across districts. “I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said, adding, “But people don’t understand what the work really is.”

The fine arts graduate is referring to a specialised form of calligraphic wall art, which was once a celebrated skill in electioneering. Now, it is being steadily displaced by flex printing and digital graffiti, Shaji pointed out.

“People say flex has taken over. Yes, while this may be true, we are not sitting idle,” he asserted.

“We still find work, by way of connections. And also because we are constantly updating ourselves: to trends, tools, and whatnot.”

The problem is, Shaji highlighted, “We don’t get the recognition we once did.”

This lack of recognition cuts deeper than the irregular pay, he pointed out, speaking on behalf of their group, which has dwindled in recent years. Shaji himself is considering whether it is worth the effort to commit to the work in the future.

Today, only a small pool of election wall artists remains active in Kerala. “There is a clutch of six or seven people who still do it full time in Ernakulam. They have been doing this for over 25 years. Save for them, no new person is willing to take up the craft,” Shaji observed.

According to him, the art, which once added colour to the streets, is eroding from memory.