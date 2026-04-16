Congress top brass seeks silence on CM pick debate ahead of Kerala results

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Thursday urged Congress leaders and workers to exercise restraint in publicly discussing the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, saying the decision will be taken by the high command only after the Kerala Assembly election results are declared on May 4.

Senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Benny Behanan, and K Muraleedharan echoed similar sentiments, stressing that it is inappropriate for party members to openly endorse anyone for the CM post at this stage.

Joseph, speaking to a TV channel, said senior leaders should lead by example and avoid public remarks or social media posts favouring any individual as Chief Minister in the event of a UDF victory.

“I am not against anyone expressing their views, but such discussions should remain within party forums and not be made public,” he said, referring to statements by some leaders, including former KPCC chief K. Sudhakaran, who has reportedly supported AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal for the post.

He cautioned that public statements at this stage could create unnecessary discontent and undermine the image of unity within the party. “Now is not the right time to make such views public. My humble request is to remain patient until the results are out and the high command takes a decision,” he added.

Muraleedharan also urged party members to avoid speculation over the CM post until the results are announced. “Such discussions are unnecessary. The decision will be taken at the appropriate time,” he said, adding that the election process follows a clear procedure in which the Congress Legislature Party will meet after the results to decide its leader, followed by a final decision from the central leadership.

He further recalled Rahul Gandhi’s campaign message that the party should function in unison, comparing it to a group dance where everyone must move in coordination.